A technology firm based in Penticton says it has won an important contract from the Life Sciences Innovation Hub at the University of Calgary.
Big Bear Software was selected to develop an Integrated Management Platform to Accelerate Clinical Trials.
“IMPACT is a quality management system that will help guide medical device, drug and software companies through the FDA, Health Canada and EU regulatory processes,” said Big Bear CEO Keith MacIntyre.
“We are providing six project managers, software engineers and designers to build the platform from the ground up with the first version delivered at the end of April 2020.”
The value of the contract was not disclosed.
Big Bear is based in Penticton, but has employees throughout Western Canada. Its team produces everything from one-page website to enterprise software in the medical, defence and logistics sectors, among others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.