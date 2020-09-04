Borrowing a page from the City of Penticton’s playbook, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has now launched its own public engagement website.
Now available at www.rdosregionalconnections.ca, the site offers people a chance to learn about RDOS projects and offer feedback.
The first two projects are the 2020 citizens’ survey and the proposed composting site near the Campbell Mountain landfill.
The website uses the same online platform as the City of Penticton’s engagement website, which has thousands of subscribers.