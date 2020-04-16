Some local golf courses are getting back into the swing of things, but with added precautions to help keep players safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fairview Mountain in Oliver was the first to tee off last weekend.
General manager Brian McDonald explained in an email Thursday the course was open for two weeks in early March, before shutting down for the next three weeks to review provincial health orders and figure out how to respect them while still letting players get their rounds in.
Besides having staff identify high-contact points, like cups, which will be turned upside down, some members who are also health professionals, but not currently active in hospitals, were asked to play a round to review procedures and make suggestions for improvement.
“We know during these times people may view golf as a negative and we respect all points of view during this sensitive time,” said McDonald.
“In all our work with the doctors on our committee and members who are doctors that are working but can’t play due to being at the hospitals they are very positive about what we are providing as it relates to safety, mental health and physical activity.
“The golfers who are playing are very happy to have an outlet at this time.”
Other precautions include reducing the frequency of tee times to ensure physical distancing, closing the clubhouse and pro shop, requiring players to use only their personal power carts, and putting staff on the course to make sure people are following the rules.
Summerland Golf and Country Club opened Wednesday, but to members and guests only, and with precautions in place similar to Fairview Mountain.
“I think it’s just like any other non-essential business: If you can do it safely, at this point the government has said you can open,” general manager Jason Sweeny said in a phone interview Thursday.
“The mental health and the physical health of getting outside, we feel, is important.”
Sweeny said tee times – albeit with reduced frequency – were booked solid through 4 p.m. on opening day and interest appears to be solid. However, the club is monitoring the situation and is prepared to shut down if ordered to do so or if players don’t follow the rules.
”We would gladly close if we felt it was a threat to the health and safety of our staff and patrons,” Sweeny said.
Penticton Golf and Country Club opens today. Osoyoos Golf and Country Club opens Monday.
Skaha Meadows and Wow Golf Club, both in Penticton, are the only other courses in the South Okanagan that The Herald was able confirm were open as of Thursday.
Golf courses are not subject to any specific health orders, except those requiring precautions like physical distancing and regular cleaning of high-touch services, Interior Health said in a statement.
However, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry “has said that she would prefer people to exercise individually and in places that are not busy,” the statement added.