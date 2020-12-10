Mounties are asking for the public’s help locating a Summerland man who’s wanted on 10 warrants.
Scot Allan McAdam, 55, faces charges ranging from careless use of a firearm and resisting arrest to breach of probation and assault.
“The public is cautioned against trying to apprehend or approach McAdam, and is asked to call 911 if sighted,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
McAdam is Caucasian, five-foot-eight, 188 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a scar under his left eye and a tattoo of a grim reaper on his right arm.