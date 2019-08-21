Forget the barbecue circuit.
For the fourth consecutive year, South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings will instead do his summer tour of the riding by riding his bike.
Using a combination of rail trails and highways, Cannings will leave Nakusp on Aug. 23 and finish in Kaleden on Aug. 29..
“These trails are important to our region, allowing people easy access to the back country. I regularly ride them, enjoying meeting the people and the scenery along the route,” Cannings said in a press release.
“I invite folks to join me on part of the ride or to meet me during breaks. This is their chance to express their concerns and interests to me.”
Cannings, the rookie New Democrat MP, has also scheduled coffee and meal breaks along the way where people without bikes can meet him during his travel through the 18,000-square-kilometres riding.
His tour of the South Okanagan begins on Aug. 29 with a KVR Trail ride between Glenfir and Penticton from 7-8:30 a.m., followed by coffee at Wayne and Freda from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Cannings will then get back on his bike for a ride to Okanagan Falls, where he’ll have brunch from noon to 1 p.m. at KJ Coffee Bar. After that, it’s off to Medici’s in Oliver from 2:30-3:30 p.m., before heading back to Linden Gardens in Kaleden for 7 p.m.
The full itinerary is available online at richardcannings.ndp.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.