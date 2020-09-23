Retired lawyer and former Penticton Mayor Mike Pearce was denied the chance to run for the nomination to be the BC Liberal candidate in Surrey-White Rock.
Due to the snap election call, the Liberals skipped nomination meetings in most vacant ridings.
The party appointed energy sector professional Trevor Halford, denying the application of at least three others, including Pearce and White Rock city councillor Megan Knight.
Pearce, who now makes his home in White Rock, told the Peace Arch News that it “put a bad taste in my mouth.”
“I don’t think that they’re telling you the truth. There was no intention to vet (candidates),” Pearce told the weekly newspaper.
“I’ve asked for my $500 deposit back because I sent it in on the basis I was going to be vetted. I did not even get vetted, and with my credentials, there’s nothing that could knock me out.”
Pearce, who was also mayor in Quesnel, ran for mayor of White Rock in 2018, finishing a close second in a six-person race.