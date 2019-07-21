By MELANIE EKSAL
Penticton Herald
A love for bonsai trees has earned one Penticton man an international award.
When Gerhard Kahrmann discovered the Bonsai Angel award through a magazine he receives from Holland, he knew his long-time friend Jim Peterson was the person to nominate.
“I consider him my mentor,” Kahrmann said with a laugh. “He’s been doing this longer than I have, and I felt that he was well-qualified for the nomination.”
The international award is given to those who promote the bonsai hobby culture, whether it be education, forming a club, or organizing shows.
Nominations are sent to a committee in Europe, which selects an individual from countries across the globe.
And with – according to Kahrmann – approximately 300 trees in his yard, it’s clear Peterson is passionate about bonsai.
“It was very much a surprise,” Peterson said of having received the award. “It was quite an honour just to be nominated.”
Peterson received a framed award, as well as a pin featuring bonsai clipping sheers with angel wings.
Kahrmann and Peterson have been friends for over 20 years, having started a bonsai club with friend Dan Mueksch in Penticton that quickly grew in numbers.
“At one time, the club was about 50 members’ strong,” Kahrmann explained.
Although attendance has withered, Kahrmann says the hobby has sprouted in Europe and many young people are discovering a love for the art.
The bonsai club in Penticton has rooted itself with Kelowna’s, and, said Peterson, oftentimes still puts on displays at the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.
Peterson, said Kahrmann, has organized a bonsai show in Penticton, which often takes place in June, for well over 20 years.
The club, which now includes member Andy Mayes, will be at the Summerland Ornamental Gardens on July 28 and Aug. 25 for the Art and Music in the
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.