Penticton’s other high school has now been hit with a COVID-19 exposure alert.
News of a member of the school “community” testing positive for the virus was delivered in a letter to staff and students Thursday morning.
“We are supporting Interior Health Authority as they undertake contact tracing to determine if any other members of our school community were in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19, and if any additional steps are required,” states the letter signed by School District 67 superintendent Todd Manuel.
Potential exposure dates were Nov. 26-27.
The district does not identify the affected persons, citing privacy concerns, but sources tell The Herald the affected persons are members of the school’s administrative team, and the district has sent its own personnel to look after operations for now.
Pen-Hi’s notification follows one Tuesday for the city’s other high school, Princess Margaret.
A third school in the district, Giant’s Head Elementary in Summerland, received an exposure alert Sunday.