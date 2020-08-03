Searchers will be back on Okanagan Lake today trying to retrieve the body of a man presumed drown Saturday off Rattlesnake Island.
Mounties say the 33-year-old Albertan never resurfaced after jumping from a cliff face around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday.
Police and other emergency personnel, with assistance from the public, were unable to find him, despite extensive efforts through the rest of the weekend.
The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team was set to arrive at the scene Monday in a bid to pull up the man’s body.
“For the safety of our divers and the entire search team, we request that boaters remain away from the area while we complete our search,” RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a press release
“At this time, we unable to estimate how long this operation will be ongoing."
Police don’t suspect foul play and the BC Coroners Service has been notified. The victim’s identify hasn’t been released.