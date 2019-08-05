In celebration of B.C. Day, a free family event will be held Monday at Gyro Park in Penticton.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the community is welcome to enjoy a variety of free activities, including a dance party at 10:15 a.m.
Opening ceremonies will take place at 11:30 a.m., followed by a performance by the Nankama African Drum team.
Get Bent Hollywood Bellydancers will take the stage at 12:45 p.m., followed by Kinshira Performance Troupe at 1:30 p.m.
Nikita Afonso, a singer-songwriter who hails originally from Penticton, performs at 2:30 p.m., the Black Widow Rope Spinners at 3:30 p.m. and Forever Young, a tribute to Neil Young, will take the stage at 4 p.m.
Pony rides, a bouncy castle, minigolf, face painting, giant Jenga and other fun games will also be on site.
