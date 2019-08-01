A non-traditional bed and breakfast in the hills above Penticton has been granted temporary regulatory approval.
The owners of 2183 Carmi Rd. put up three small outbuildings, each just big enough for a bed and with a large window looking down into the valley, and provide other guest services, such as food and washrooms, in their main home.
The board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen heard Thursday that bed and breakfasts are defined as containing all guest services within one building, unlike the new setup on Carmi Road. However, it doesn’t fit the definition of a vacation rental, either, because the sleeping units don’t contain the other guest services.
In order to legitimize the business while red tape is sorted out, the RDOS board approved an 18-month temporary use permit.
