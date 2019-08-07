Hypnotist William James is back for another year at the Penticton Peach Festival, and he’s bringing the laughs with him.
“I’m a fluffy dude, I love to laugh!” he said just minutes before he was due on stage to perform, Wednesday.
“People love to laugh, they keep laughing with us every year. This is my favourite stop! I love the people out here, I love the commitment of Peachfest.”
James’ career began with Peachfest 22 years ago.
“I was three months out of the gate when … I was hired to do this event,” he said. “And it’s been every year since then.”
James apprenticed under three other hypnotists, and said he’s been hypnotized himself approximately 100 times.
“It’s the science of the mind,” James explained. “Just like biology, chemistry. But it’s very therapeutic.”
The belief that a person falls asleep when hypnotized isn’t true, he said.
“What it basically is … if you can take your whole mind and not care about anything in the entire world, have no thoughts whatsoever, that’s where you need to be,” he said.
The average person takes four to five times to be hypnotized, said James, but he knows of one man in Penticton who has been unsuccessfully hypnotized 17 times.
“He tries every year, at least once,” James said with a laugh. “I don’t know if he’s going to be back up this year.”
James said when hypnotized, senses become heightened, and when told to do something, it feels as if it’s the “best thing.”
“You don’t care about what’s going on. You have no cares in the world,” he said. “I could tell you to bark like a dog, and all of a sudden, for you, barking like a dog is the best thing you’ve ever heard of in your entire lifetime.”
Hypnotizing children under the age of 13, he said, is essentially impossible.
“They live there. A child, up to about age is 12, is hypnotized most of their life. They see dragons, spaceships, they see these things no one else does. And that’s what hypnosis does. It takes you back to that, to imagination.”
As for the craziest show he’s ever done, James said a hypnotized RCMP officer believed James was a horse, jumped on him, and broke James’ ribs.
“It was unbelievable, but hilarious!” he said.
James will be at Peachfest Thursday from 2:45 p.m. to 4:05 p.m., Friday from 2:10 p.m. to 3:25 p.m., Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., on the Peters Brothers Construction stage in Okanagan Lake Park.
