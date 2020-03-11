The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Tuesday

9:30 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Assist other agency.

10:36 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. First medical response.

12:22 p.m. Fairview Road, Penticton. First medical response.

12:52 p.m. Maple Street, Penticton. First medical response.

2 p.m. Pearce Road, Keremeos. Wildfire.

2:28 p.m. Garnet Valley Road, Summerland. Burning complaint.

4:07 p.m. Highway 97, Okanagan Falls. First medical response.

6:07 p.m. Yorkton Avenue, Penticton. Spill.

Wednesday

2:37 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.

2:51 a.m. Winifred Road, Naramata. First medical response.

3:23 a.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.