A prescribed burn Sunday along the Okanagan River channel is expected to produce “an abundance of smoke,” warns the Penticton Indian Band’s natural resources department.
The burn, which is necessary “to ensure the health and safety of some important ecological habitat,” will take place north of Green Mountain Road near the decommissioned railway bridge over the Channel Parkway, the department says in a press release.
“We have staff and knowledge keepers on site to ensure this is being done in a good way,” the release adds.
“As this area has tall, dried grasses, it will produce an abundance of smoke.”