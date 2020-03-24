After a two-and-a-half-year absence, James Miller is returning full time to the Penticton Herald in the capacity of managing editor.
Miller held the position from 2008 to 2017 before being promoted to Valley editor, where he oversaw several publications within the Okanagan Newspaper Group, including The Daily Courier in Kelowna.
"I am pleased to be able share some good news during these unsettling times with the announcement that James will again be at the helm of the Herald’s newsroom," publisher Shannon Huggard said. "James’ journalistic expertise, knowledge, professionalism and integrity are evident in everything he does. He is a champion for our community and we look forward to welcoming him home."
Miller has spent 35 years in print journalism and dabbled briefly in radio and television. Prior to joining the Herald, he managed the Spruce Grove Examiner and Stony Plain Reporter, weekly newspapers in the Edmonton area.
"Everyone treated me well in Kelowna and I value having had that experience," Miller said, "but Penticton is home and I missed being here full time. I learned a lot from working with a veteran newsroom during my time in Kelowna."
Dave Trifunov takes over the role of managing editor of The Daily Courier.
Trifunov has spent 10 years at The Daily Courier in various positions including a previous two-year stint as managing editor. At present, he's the paper's sports editor.
Miller's appointment is effective immediately.
To contact Miller, email james.miller@ok.bc.ca or phone 250-490-0880, ext. 300.