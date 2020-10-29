Members of the KISU Swim Club have returned to the water at the Penticton Community Centre pool for the first time in seven months.
Using science-based controls, the swimmers are kept distant from each other and screened for COVID-19 before they even get in the pool.
“KISU has adapted, learning new and unorthodox training methods. The focus in practices include pace control, shorter sets and distances,” the club said in a press release.
Members have also learned to embrace digital technology that brings new and different opportunities to the swim world, including virtual meets attended by 14 teams from Canada and Great Britain.
“The virtual competition involves its own unique set of rules, consisting of specific commencement and result submission dates to the organizer,” the release explained.
For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.