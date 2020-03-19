Local government leaders revealed Thursday they’re preparing to run with 50% staffing and bracing for millions of dollars in lost revenue, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens.
“We use the word indefinitely a lot, because we just don’t know how this is going to resolve and when we can get back to normal operations,” Bill Newell, chief administrative officer of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, told the board.
Newell reported senior managers from local governments across the region have set up working groups to share information, set up mutual-aid agreements and figure out how to maintain essential services should they lose 50% of staff.
“We’re all looking for best practices on this and trying to keep up in a really, really volatile society these days,” said Newell.
On his advice, the 19-person RDOS board – only eight members of which were physically present at the meeting while the rest attended by phone – voted to close all RDOS facilities, cancel all programs and even close future board meetings to the public, except for accredited media.
Most public facilities in Penticton were closed by the city earlier this week, resulting in 19 part-time employees and two full-timers being laid off
Mayor John Vassilaki said the city is also preparing to take a “huge” financial hit.
“All the swimming pools, the events centre – it’s going to cost us millions of dollars because we had to shut it down, all these events that were coming. It’s not a very good situation,” he said in an interview Thursday.
“I think we could have losses anywhere between $2 and $5 million when this is over.”
Vassilaki said council will eventually have to revisit the 2020 budget with an eye to cutting costs.
“Those are the things we’re looking at, and maybe we might have to combine 2020-21 all in one. But we have good people working for us and they’re in the process of figuring it all out and they’ll let us know,” the mayor said, before adding a plea to residents to look after themselves.
“Please keep your distance from your friends and sometimes even from relatives. Isolate yourselves at home, and do the best you can to stay away from large groups,” said Vassilaki.
“You’ve got to be very, very careful.”