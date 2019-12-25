Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect believed to have been involved in an assault that saw a man struck in the head with a wine bottle after leaving an Osoyoos pub.
Mounties say the 31-year-old victim was “seriously injured” just before midnight on Dec. 14 on Cottonwood Drive.
“Through video surveillance we now know the 31-year-old victim from Osoyoos was earlier socializing at a pub with three other men and one women,” RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.
“The victim departed the pub before the others, who left shortly after. A block away from the pub, the victim and two of the men got into a physical altercation at which time one of the men struck the victim in the head with a wine bottle.”
Police have identified one of the suspects as a 22-year-old man from Peachland, but are looking for assistance identifying the other suspect.
He’s described as about six-foot-one, slim, early to mid-20s, with medium-length brown hair, goatee and glasses. He was wearing rubber boots, dark pants and a red hoodie with the word “OBEY” in white writing on the front of it.
“We are confident this was an isolated incident between the parties and there is no threat to the public,” added Bayda.
“Our officers have made good progress on this investigation and I expect the arrest of the one man will be imminent, however, we are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the second involved man.”
If you were a witness to the incident or can identify the male in the photo, contact the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
