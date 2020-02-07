Member of Parliament Richard Cannings gave a personal shout out to two Penticton businesses he says have “made a difference to community arts and culture.”
The South Okanagan – West Kootenay MP acknowledged Peach City Radio – which just recently celebrated its first anniversary on Feb. 1 – as a “strong, local voice” in a time where big media giants dominate the airwaves.
He also said the radio is run by a team of “talented and dedicated volunteers.”
“Secondly, I want to give a shout out to the Dream Café, a small but mighty place that CBC Radio has ranked one of the top three music venues in this country,” he said during a meeting in the House of Commons.
The Dream Cafe, located on Front Street for more than 15 years, features live performances by Juno Award-winning and nominated blues, roots and new age musicians.
