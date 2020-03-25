One of Penticton’s oldest businesses has shut down for two weeks after an employee reported flu-like symptoms.
Penticton Foundry sent its production workers home March 19 with operations scheduled to resume April 6.
The company said in a statement one of its employees reported having flu-like symptoms. That person called the 811 public health line, but was not referred for testing. The plant was shut down as a precaution anyway.
“Safety of our employees and their families is our primary concern,” says the statement, which noted no other employees had reported flu-like symptoms as of Monday.
The company didn’t respond to requests for additional comment.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters Wednesday that WorkSafeBC is ensuring proper safety measures are taken on jobsites.
“I absolutely think there needs to be measures at all of workplaces that are continuing to function, to keep us going,” she said. “All of the essential services, some of the construction work, to make sure that we have the best measures in place to protect everybody on that site.”
Penticton Foundry opened its doors in 1935 and employs upwards of 200 people, according to its LinkedIn page.