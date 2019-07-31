If you have an account with Penticton’s recreation department, make sure you have an email address attached to it.
At present, city staff estimate 70% of the 33,000 accounts in existence aren’t attached to an email address, which will cause major problems when the department launches its new online registration system on Aug. 14.
The new system will send users an email through which they will have to re-activate their accounts, meaning tens of thousands of people could be left unable to register for recreation programs.
“We want to thank our patrons in advance for their patience as we make this big change in the way we do business and strongly encourage you to take a couple of minutes now to ensure we have your right email address,” recreation business supervisor Kelsey Johnson said in a press release.
Once accounts are activated in the new system, users will be able to see all their current facility passes, program registrations, punch cards and account debits and credits.
