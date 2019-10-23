If you want to be the best, you’ve got to learn from the best.
With that in mind, Recreation Penticton is taking its Kids Community Hockey Club Program to new heights this season with the addition of two Penticton Vees as volunteer coaches.
The program, launched in the fall of 2018, was an instant hit. With a focus on teamwork and fun, it’s a hockey program for children of all skill levels.
“We’re really excited to have the Vees join us and give the kids a chance to learn from their heroes,” city recreation co-ordinator Shaun Ironstone said in a press release.
Kids Community Hockey Club runs two days a week and has children learning basic hockey skills, weekly drills and cross-ice games. Children must have basic skating skills to enter the program.
For more information about the program, how to register and other skating options, go to www.penticton.ca/recreation.
