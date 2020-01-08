Move over, hunky firefighters.
Now some veteran hockey players in Summerland are baring it all – or most of it, anyway – in honour of teammates battling cancer.
The Summerland Golden Jets, a senior hockey team, posed for risqué photos that were then turned into a 2020 calendar they are selling to support Hockey Fights Cancer.
“The level of playfulness was up to each guy, but they all had some fun and creative ideas along with the willingness to not take themselves too seriously so we could pull this off while raising money for a charity that has hit too close to home,” said Brad Rauer, the Jets player who spearheaded the idea.
Rauer said it was near the beginning of the hockey season when they found out their teammates had been diagnosed with cancer.
“We learned we had a few people on the frontline fight against cancer and started bouncing around ideas in the dressing room about what we could do. When I mentioned a calendar some of the guys said, ‘Are you out of your mind?’
“But, we had 12 guys step up and some played it pretty straight and others took a little bit more of a poetic licence, if you can call it that, on the spoof of the firemen calendars,” said Rauer.
Team members stepped in to help cover the printing costs to ensure that 100% of the proceeds from calendar sales can be donated to Hockey Fights Cancer in the name of the team.
The Hockey Fights Cancer initiative has been uniting the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families since 1998. More than $25 million in donations have been received since inception.
Rauer, who has played with the Jets since 2011, said jumping in to help teammates is just what they do. The Jets have previously donated money to minor hockey in Summerland and other community-driven causes.
“This cancer fight just hits a little closer to home. We skate, play, sweat, curse and carry on with one another three mornings a week so there wasn’t much to think about – we were going to do something to help,” said Rauer, who is wearing a strategically placed Hockey Night in Canada towel in his photo.
The calendars sell for $10 each and are available in limited qualities for purchase at Maple Roch and Breakaway Brewing in Summerland.
