Penticton’s flagship car show has been parked for 2020.
Organizers of the Peach City Beach Cruise have announced they’ve cancelled this year’s show, which was set for June 26-28.
In a notice to registrants, the group explains the COVID-19 pandemic means U.S. participants may not be able to travel here due to the border closure, and once here they may not be able to find a motel room or a meal. Of further concern to the group is the ability of local sponsors and volunteers to help out this year.
“Directors want to be sure the show is the best it can be and would prefer to have a great show in 2021 rather than risk it all in 2020,” the notice adds.
Registrants are being offered the opportunity to get their money back or simply have it rolled over to the 2021 show.
In previous years, organizers estimated that each of the 850 cars registered represented an approximate $1,000 boost to the local economy through purchases of accommodations, meals and the like.