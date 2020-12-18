Keremeos residents put forward a Herculean effort to help Cram the Cruiser this year.
The annual event, which is staged by the RCMP in support of local food banks, was held Dec. 16 at Keremeos Buy-Low. In the past, contributors were asked to purchase food items and put them in a police car out front, but that had to change in light of the pandemic.
“With a lot of help from the community, the event doubled in donations from the previous year, with over $1,800 in cash and several hundred in donated gift cards,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“The Keremeos RCMP would like to thank the community, who all very generously came together this year to support local families and those in need.”