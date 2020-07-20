With large parts of the economy being rebuilt for the COVID-19 era, it’s also the perfect time for the federal government to create universal child care and early learning systems, say New Democrats.
“We know that the lack of affordable child care has a disproportionate effect on women. Since women make up about half of Canada's workforce, economic recovery is mathematically impossible without women going back to work. There's no recovery without women recovering and they cannot recover without child care,” Richard Cannings, the MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay said in a press release.
“The Liberals have been promising child care since 1993 – that’s 26 years that Canadian families have waited. Now, the need for child care is even greater as many providers have reduced their capacity due to physical distancing measures and schools remain closed in most parts of the country. The government has to ensure child care is available and affordable for Canadian families in order for our economy to re-open.”