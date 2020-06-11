No deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in B.C. for five days.
And there have been no new cases of the disease diagnosed in the region served by Interior Health for almost two weeks.
Still, provincial health officials on Wednesday cautioned that the pandemic is not over in the province, and again urged people not to gather in large groups, even of family members from different households.
"When you bring households together, regardless of how many people that may include, everyone brings their own risk with them and the potential for spreading COVID-19 increases," Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint statement.
There has been one new outbreak at a long-term care facility, Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver. Five such facilities now have outbreaks.
Provincewide, 12 people tested positive for COVID-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday, making the total 2,680.
The number of people who have tested positive for the disease in the region served by Interior Health has remained at 195 since late May. Two of those people have died and all the rest have recovered.