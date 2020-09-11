A seasonal foreign worker is in critical condition in hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 97 near Oliver earlier this week.
Police say the 33-year-old man was wearing dark clothing and pedalling a black bike when he was hit Wednesday around 8 p.m. as he cycled southbound on the shoulder of Highway 97
“As a Dodge Durango, also travelling southbound, approached the location of the cyclist, the cyclist suddenly turned in front of the SUV resulting in a collision,” RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.
The cyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the SUV were unharmed, but shaken up by the crash.
Investigators want to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash but has not yet spoken to police, or who may have dash camera footage from the area at the time of the incident. To help, call the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.