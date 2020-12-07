Princess Margaret Secondary School has reduced instructional time to mornings only for the next two weeks.
Todd Manuel, superintendent of Okanagan Skaha School District 67, sent a letter to parents Sunday night from Medical Health Officer Dr. Silvina Mema notifying them of the immediate change.
Princess Margaret has at least one identified case of COVID-19 in its school community.
“Although the number of school cases and potential exposures affects a small proportion of the school community, we take each and every case of COVID-19 seriously. We would like to strongly remind students and staff to stick to cohorts and avoid socializing outside the school and only mingle with people in your bubble. This will prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the school community,” Manuel said in a statement.
The regular schedule — full-time instruction for Grade 9 students and afternoons for Grades 10-12 — — are expected to resume following the holiday break.
Manuel said the medical health officer has assured the district that Princess Margaret “is safe for staff and students.”
The schedule at Pen-Hi will remain the same.