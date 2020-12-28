One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the hills east of Penticton on Christmas morning.
Mounties were called around noon to an area near the intersection of Carmi Avenue and Carmi Road above the Sendero Canyon development.
“Front-line officers and other emergency services attended the scene and located an SUV down an embankment, lodged against some trees. A 63-year-old man was found deceased,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release Monday.
“Evidence at the scene suggests the driver drove straight off the left side of Carmi Avenue, down the embankment. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. There was no obvious indication intoxication was a factor. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.”
The victim’s name has not been released.
The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.