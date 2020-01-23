As it prepares to celebrate its first anniversary on the airwaves, Peach City Radio is getting set for a fundraising drive to ensure its continued success.
To mark one year on the dial at 92.9 FM, the community radio station on Saturday, Feb. 1, will air a full day of live programming while soliciting donations in what has been dubbed the “ONAIRversary.”
“The station is here to give radio access to the public. It’s a community tool that should be used to help share messages, ideas and culture,” Peach City Community Radio Society president Jackie Del Rizzo said in a press release.
“In particular, we are proud of the expanding list of musical genres that can be heard on the station from day to day.”
The station, which began life online in 2014, relies on volunteers to produce a wide range of local content that can’t be heard anywhere else. And the society wants to do more of it.
“Donations from the community also help us put training tools in place so that new volunteers can come on board, bringing further music and spoken word ideas to round out our schedule and content,” Del Rizzo added.
For more information, visit www.peachcityradio.org.
