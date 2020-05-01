Sealing off family units to reduce the spread of COVID-19 has made it much harder for women and children experiencing domestic violence to access help, say a pair of advocates.
“We’re getting emails from women that can’t talk now, so they’re going into the washroom or the closet and they’re hammering out emails and text messages,” said Debbie Scarborough, executive director of the South Okanagan Women In Need Society.
Those online exchanges are one of the few remaining options for women who have seen their freedoms – and opportunities to seek help or flee dangerous situations – severely restricted as a result of the pandemic.
“Women used to be able to go shop, they used to get their children from schools, but now they’re are at home with their abusers and no place to go,” said Scarborough.
“I don’t have the stats, other than to say I know our crisis line is ringing off the hook. We know incidents of intimate partner violence is escalating.”
Just like SOWINS, the Kelowna Women’s Shelter also offers outreach services, counselling and shelter beds for women and children fleeing abuse.
Executive director Allison Mclauchlan said the Kelowna shelter has been “pretty quiet” for the same reasons suggested by Scarborough.
But knowing the need for their services is probably greater than ever, both groups have launched public awareness campaigns to raise money and let women know they can still get help.
SOWINS released a video on its Facebook page it’s hoping people will share, while the Kelowna Women’s Shelter has partnered with the Elizabeth Fry Society on the #SafeSpaces campaign, which is also on social media.
Mclauchlan pointed out, though, that COVID-19 does not cause domestic abuse, and the issue will linger long after the health crisis has passed.
“Stress or job losses or even addiction and mental health do not cause domestic violence: It’s a choice. Domestic abuse is a choice,” said Mclauchlan.
“For us, the violence against women, I think our pandemic will continue long after this one eases.”
Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter told city council last week it’s too early to say if the pandemic had triggered an uptick in criminal cases related to domestic violence.
Meanwhile, a man accused of killing his wife at their home in Osoyoos last month was granted bail this week.
Rod Flavell was initially arrested April 8 and charged with the aggravated assault of Tina Seminara, who police at the time said was in critical condition.
Seminara later died of her injuries, and Flavell was subsequently charged with manslaughter, which implies there was no intent to kill.
Flavell was released following a bail hearing Thursday in provincial court, according to B.C. Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin.
Conditions of his release include a $2,500 cash deposit, a nightly curfew and restrictions on consuming alcohol. Flavell is due back in court July 22.
Seminara’s obituary, which was published this week, describes her as a daughter, sister, aunt and great-aunt.
“Your vivacious personality, infectious giggle and zest for life will always be remembered,” states the obituary.
If you need help escaping domestic violence, call the SOWINS 24-hour emergency line at 250-493-7233. In Kelowna, the women’s shelter can be reached at 250-763-1040.