The first bus on the new Penticton-Kelowna transit route will leave Sept. 3.
B.C. Transit hasn’t released departure times and locations yet, but says the new Route 70 service will begin with two round trips each weekday at peak commuter times, plus two additional round trips on Mondays.
The cost for a one-way trip will be just $5.
Several other changes to regional transit routes will also take effect Sept. 3.
Route 60, which runs from Osoyoos to Kelowna via Penticton on Mondays only, will be discontinued.
Route 40, which runs from Osoyoos to Penticton, will follow a fixed route between Oliver and Penticton, and the by-request stop in Kaleden will be moved to the fire hall.
Finally, there will be scheduling adjustments on Route 50 between Penticton and Princeton to better connect with the new service to Kelowna.
For more information, visit www.bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.