The death of a 14-year-old employee due to a suspected drug overdose led in part to severe sanctions against a Penticton pharmacist, according to court documents filed by the pharmacist herself.
Sunrise Pharmacy owner Joelle Mbamy was ordered by the B.C. College of Pharmacists in June to stop dispensing opioid agonist therapies, such as methadone, pending a disciplinary hearing.
The college alleges in a notice on its website that Mbamy had “shown a continuing pattern of providing opioid agonist treatment without abiding by the legislative requirements.”
She was also banned from compounding medications and preparing intravenous medications, allegedly due to unsanitary conditions inside Sunrise Pharmacy.
Mbamy, a native of Cameroon who trained in Belgium and registered in B.C. in 1997, sought unsuccessfully to have the college’s order squashed in B.C. Supreme Court.
Her petition, also filed in June, claims the order was based on multiple “spurious” allegations against which she hadn’t been allowed to make a proper defence.
Among the allegations, according to the petition, is that she was partly responsible for the death of former employee Karman Grewal on Sept. 17, 2017.
The petition claims the Penticton teenager “passed away as a result of narcotics use,” and that the college had concluded he “obtained methadone from Sunrise Pharmacy prior to his death.”
The college’s conclusion was based on a November 2018 inspection that found a one-litre bottle of methadone in an unlocked cabinet, according to the petition, which also claims Grewal’s death was “thoroughly investigated and it has been conclusively determined by the RCMP that Ms. Mbamy was in no way involved.”
The petition goes on to note Mbamy had been the subject of numerous prior complaints to the college. Concerns included a 2018 needle buy-back program she operated, her 2018 conviction for animal cruelty, plus allegations she dispensed medications without prescriptions, practised without a licence and kept inaccurate PharmaNet records.
In all of those cases, the petition states, investigators failed to ask Mbamy, whose first language is French, if she required assistance in French or wanted legal counsel.
As a result, the information she provided “was incomplete, and a more fulsome explanation from her is necessary,” the petition claims.
Mbamy also claims Sunrise Pharmacy had been generating sales of about $30,000 per month, 80% of which came from dispensing methadone and compounding medications, and the order to stop doing so would effectively destroy the business.
“While Ms. Mbamy may still be able to practise as a pharmacist, the practical consequence is that she will not be able to maintain her business…. The order is akin to suspending her registration with the college,” the petition suggests.
Court records show Mbamy’s petition was adjourned by a judge in Kelowna without actually being heard.
As of Monday, the B.C. College of Pharmacists’ website showed the order against Mbamy was still in effect, but that no date had been scheduled for a disciplinary hearing.
Neither the college, RCMP, nor Mbamy could be reached for comment Monday.
