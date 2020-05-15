The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen's emergency operations centre is advising residents to be prepared for high-water flows in Keremeos and surrounding rural areas.
Both the Similkameen River and Keremeos Creek have the potential to rise significantly in the coming days. Low-lying land and areas near rivers, creeks and drainages could see rising groundwater.
To protect their wastewater treatment plant, the Village of Keremeos has stated effective immediately, residents must take all possible measures to reduce household wastewater drainage. This guidance also includes septic systems that have the potential to stop working if flooded.
It is expected that groundwater will rise for the next few days then start to recede within the next week or two. Residents should check basements and crawl spaces periodically and ensure materials are stored off the floor if possible.
Currently sandbag locations are located in Keremeos at 1st Ave. and Hwy 3A, and in Olalla on Main Street at the intersections of 1st St. and 5th St.
In B.C., property owners are responsible for taking the necessary steps to protect their property from flooding, while government emergency programs focus on broader flood response measures. The RDOS has developed a COVID-19 sandbagging procedure video, linked below, to help residents prepare for the freshet while maintaining physical distancing and can be found online at rdos.bc.ca.
Residents in the Keremeos area are advised to:
• flush toilets only when necessary
• take brief showers instead of baths if possible, and don't leave water running when not needed
• when washing dishes by hand, don't leave the tap running
• only run dishwashers on quick cycles when full
• run washers on low water settings where possible
• water gardens by hand
• if you experience crawlspace flooding, pump into storm sewer if possible