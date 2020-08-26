The piano project's launch, a partnership with the Downtown Penticton Association and City of Penticton, will be officially launched today (Aug. 26, 2020) at noon in Nanaimo Square with an impromptu performance by pianist Justin Glibbery. Seven local artists, including Nettie from Artwork by Nettie (above) helped transform the old piano into a masterpiece. Pop-up pianos operates across Canada, including Kelowna.