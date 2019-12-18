Starbies
Starbucks/Special to The Herald

Thanks a latte, Starbucks.

It’s bean a long run for the coffee shop at 202 Main St. in downtown Penticton, but an employee has confirmed Starbucks will be closing its doors sometime in March.

A Starbucks spokesperson provided little information, only saying in an email, “As a normal part of doing business, every year we open many new stores, we close some, and renovate/relocate a few others. We consider many factors when we make these decisions.”