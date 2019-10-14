The Architectural Institute of B.C. has posthumously honoured Penticton visionary Nick Bevanda with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Bevanda, whose life was cut short by cancer in May 2017 at the age of 54, is perhaps best known locally for designing the Hooded Merganser Restaurant at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, as well as the hotel’s new west wing.
Other high-profile projects include the new Penticton Secondary School, Southern Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver, Terravista Vineyards, and a church in Summerland.
In 2008, he won the Lieutenant Governor of B.C.'s Award in 2008 for his design of Black Hills Winery, and, in 2015, he was inducted as a fellow of the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada.
“Throughout his career, Nick shared his architectural expertise in many ways – he was actively involved in his community, serving as a mentor and volunteering at several organizations. He sat on many committees at the Architectural Institute of B.C., the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada, and various municipalities,” the AIBC said in a press release announcing Bevanda’s latest award.
The release also quoted Bevanda, who was survived by a wife and four children, explaining his personal philosophy: “Architecture is an art. All buildings are public, whether publicly or privately funded. They contribute to the overall quality and livability of our communities. Only through a responsive design process can we produce buildings that are beautiful, sustainable and representative of our time.”
Born in Vancouver, he moved to Penticton in 1976 and attended Penticton Secondary School. He graduated from Washington State University and, after relocating briefly to Vancouver, returned to Penticton in 1992 where he started his own company, Bevanda Architecture, which would later morph into CEI Architecture and then HDR Architecture.
Since his death, the Nicholas Bevanda Memorial Education Fund has been set up to honour him and continue his legacy of mentoring young people interested in architecture and design.
