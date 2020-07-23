Cool things to do on the weekend
FRIDAY, JULY 24
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 presents karaoke, 7:30 p.m., you must have your own microphone cover if you wish to sing, no dancing, social distancing
• Bob Ross, “Happy Little Accidents,” plus “En Game Air,” “Speed: The History of Speed Painting in Canada,” Penticton Art Gallery, opened daily, exhibit runs through Sept. 13, suggested donation of $5.
• Cue’s Game Room, Grill and Pizzeria is now open under new ownership from 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays to Thursdays and from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at 342 Main Street. For additional information, phone 250-493-5338.
• Pop-Up Family Yoga in the Park, 10 a.m. at Mariposa Park, tickets available online: purplelotas.ca
• Will Schlackl performs at Slackwater Brewing, 3 - 4 p.m.
• Evening market at Nk’Mip campground in Osoyoos, 3:30 - 7:30 p.m.
• Landmark Cinemas presents classic movies for $5 ($3 on Tuesdays), plus some new favourites, for schedule and to buy tickets: landmarkcinemas.com, social-distancing guidelines apply, full popcorn and beverage service available. Now showing: “Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone,” (PG, 152 minutes); “Abe,” (PG, 85 minutes); “The Invisible Man,” (18A, 124 minutes); “The Gentlemen,” (14A, 113 minutes); “The Greatest Showman,” (PG, 105 minutes); “Jurassic Park,” (PG, 127 minutes); “The Avengers” (PG, 143 minutes); “Sex and the City,” (18A, 145 minutes); “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” (14A, 228 minutes); “Shrek,” (G, 90 minutes); “Back to the Future,” (PG, 116 minutes); “The Neverending Story,” (G, 102 minutes); “The Karate Kid,” (Ralph Machio version, PG, 126 minutes); Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,” (PG, 89 minutes).
SATURDAY, JULY 25
• Penticton Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., safe-social distancing, 100 block of Main Street, enter at Main Street and Lakeshore Drive (expect line-ups)
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon- 4 p.m.
• Meat draw at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Will Schlackl performs at Slackwater Brewery, 7 - 9 p.m.
• Fresh B.C. Talent presents young local musicians performing outside Blenz Coffee in Downtown Penticton, this week: “Jay” and “Aleena,” 10 a.m. - noon
• Kettle Valley Steam Railroad in Summerland offers limited runs and safe social distancing, train leaves at 10:30 a.m., for availability visit kettlevalleyrail.org or phone 250-494-8422
SUNDAY, JULY 26
• Gorden James performs at Heaven’s Gate Winery, 1-3 p.m., patio seating
• Meat draw at Elks Lodge, 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA flea market, outdoors in front of Real Canadian Super Store, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., please respect social distancing
• Kettle Valley Steam Railroad in Summerland offers limited runs and safe social distancing, train leaves at 10:30 a.m., for availability visit kettlevalleyrail.org or phone 250-494-8422
MONDAY, JULY 27
• Summerland council meets at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., view livestream on the district’s YouTube page
• Oliver council meets at 4 p.m., view livestream on the town’s website, www.oliver.ca.
• Kettle Valley Steam Railroad in Summerland offers limited runs and safe social distancing, train leaves at 10:30 a.m., for availability visit kettlevalleyrail.org or phone 250-494-8422.
