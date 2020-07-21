Freeing up front-line officers to do more proactive police work is one of the measures to which Penticton’s new top Mountie attributes a marked decrease in crime.
The total number of “crime events” in Penticton fell to 1,751 in the second quarter of 2020, down 19% from the same period of 2019, according to data presented to city council Tuesday by Supt. Brian Hunter.
He said officers are now spending 10% to 12% of their shifts doing things like patrols, surveillance and traffic stops, “which means there’s about six minutes an hour – and it’s not six consecutive minutes – that our officers have to do proactive work.”
It doesn’t sound like a lot, continued Hunter, but “if you want to reduce crime in your community… the only way we can do that is with proactive time with our members.”
Other new measures he outlined include posting a dedicated municipal clerk to each watch to free up officers from administrative work, adding overtime shifts on weekend nights, and hiring a retired officer who’s an expert in crime reduction tactics to focus solely on prolific offenders.
Hunter, who took over command of the Penticton RCMP detachment in January, also suggested the pandemic has helped drive down crime because people are home more to deter bad guys, and also because those who steal to feed their addictions have access to free-flowing federal assistance.
“I don’t want there to be a correlation there,” said Hunter, “however, a lot of folks with addictions do default to property crime to feed their addictions.”
All told, there were 1,055 reports of property crime in the second quarter of 2020, down 24% from the same period of 2019.
The biggest decline was a 58% drop in auto thefts, which fell from 69 to 29. Shoplifting complaints were down 54%, from 123 to 56, and business break-ins fell 43%, from 76 to 43.
The only increase in the second quarter was thefts from vehicles, which rose 4% from 224 to 234 reports.
Violent crime was also down 9% from 249 calls to 226, including a 25% reduction in sex offences from 24 to 18, and a 23% drop in domestic assaults, from 40 to 31.
Hunter acknowledged there had been speculation COVID-19 lockdowns may have led to an increase in domestic violence, but “certainly I can tell you in our community it hasn’t.”
Meanwhile, Hunter said the city’s new pilot program allowing alcohol consumption in some public places hasn’t resulted in any significant problems yet – although “it’s really hard to analyze” because booze already flowed before it was made legal – and that he supports the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police call earlier this month for decriminalization of possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use.
“There will never be charges with somebody (like) a single-use addict exercising their desire to get that high. It’s a medical issue and society needs to start treating it like that,” said Hunter.
“You want the ultimate solution? The ultimate solution is treatment and rehabilitation.”
Top 10 calls for service to Penticton RCMP in Q2
Disturbance: 334
Theft: 307
Unwanted person: 306
Suspicious person: 233
Abandoned 911: 224
Suspicious circumstances: 214
Well-being check: 208
Traffic incident: 151
Property: 142
Alarm: 129
Source: Penticton RCMP