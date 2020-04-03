Should the COVID-19 pandemic take a firm grip on the South Okanagan, local health workers will likely run out of personal protective equipment, says one of the doctors on the front lines.
“Based on the numbers of expected cases and where the numbers have been elsewhere, we will not have enough personal protective equipment,” said Dr. Jennifer Begin, who heads the family medicine department at Penticton Regional Hospital.
“That was one of the reasons for creating the assessment centre, was that there could be one set of PPE for a provider for a day for all of the patients that need to be seen that day, as opposed to each of the different offices” using separate sets of PPE.
The assessment centre, which is operated by the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice, opened earlier this week in the parking lot of McLaren Arena.
Patients who have pre-booked appointments drive up and park under a tent, where they’re seen by doctors or nurse practitioners.
COVID-19 tests are not done at the assessment centre, and patients have to be referred there by their usual family doctor or walk-in clinic. Some doctors’ offices and walk-in clinics are still seeing patients in person.
Dr. Begin said health professionals are also trying to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 by avoiding working in multiple facilities and doing appointments virtually whenever possible.
“The government has been really good at initiating compensation for physicians to manage people virtually, so a lot of even the ongoing preventative care visits can be done virtually, we can do prescription refills virtually, so we are really doing a great job of keeping up with our routine appointments,” explained Dr. Begin.
She grew up in Penticton and graduated from Pen-Hi in 1997. After practising medicine for six years in Melfort, Sask., she returned to Penticton in 2017 with her husband and daughter to join the South Okanagan Maternity Clinic at PRH.
While she has been doing most of her work virtually, Dr. Begin will eventually go back into rotation at PRH, meaning she’ll have to take additional measures to protect her family.
“Probably once that (hospital rotation) happens, then I’ll semi-self-isolate in the basement for personal care and sleeping and stuff like that,” she said.
“It is stressful, because you still want to be there and have that connection with your family, but there is always a worry because you’re at higher risk of bringing that home to your family. But we have a lot of patients who are at a higher risk, so we’re doing everything we can to not be vectors for that transmission.”
Dr. Begin said the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice has received some donations of PPE from the community, but still needs more gear, such as masks, latex gloves, safety glasses, face shields and gowns. If you can help, email ppedonations@sosdivision.ca.
“We are really grateful for working alongside the community and everything they’re doing by donating, helping, volunteering, practising their social distancing and following the guidelines,” added Dr. Begin.