Coyote Cruises has deep-sixed its bid to secure a 20-year lease on the piece of city-owned property from which it operates a popular floating attraction on the Okanagan River channel.
“The process for a long-term lease between the city and Coyote Cruises is currently on hold,” Blake Laven, the city’s acting director of development services, said in an email.
Instead, the two side are negotiating a less-formal licence to use the site on Riverside Drive, which is park land and therefore subject t the city’s onerous new Parks Protection Policy.
That policy allows the city to grant such licences for a term of up to three years without public assent, which would be required for a long-term lease.
Coyote Cruises is operated by K’ul Group, the new economic development arm of the Penticton Indian Band. K’ul Group, which hosted a pair of open houses last spring regarding its proposal, didn’t respond to a request for comment for this story.
New investors into the operation were identified as Derek George, owner of Boston Pizza, and Diana Stirling, owner of LocoLanding.
Mike Campol, K’ul Group’s director of projects and partnerships, told city council earlier this year that a 20-year lease was required in order to attract major investment into the building and site.
“We want to be able to build a business that the city, the band and staff can be incredibly proud of,” he said.
Besides improving the existing building to possibly include food and beverage and retail, Coyote Cruises also wanted to elevate the entire float experience to make it an “authentic tourism offering, rich in culture and environment,” said Campol.
The initial investment was pegged at $100,000 “to even get the building itself looking more reasonable,” he noted, with more upgrades to follow in subsequent years.
Those repairs apparently couldn’t wait, because the city recently hired a contractor to fix the roof of the Coyote Cruises building.
“We own the building and the works need to be done,” said Laven, who described the repairs as “minor in nature.”
Under the terms of a lease that expired at the end of September, Coyote Cruises had been paying about $4,700 a year in rent and taxes.
