Parents can choose to keep their children at home even when Kelowna-area elementary schools begin a partial re-opening in early June, educators said Monday.
There is no expectation that all K-5 students must return to classes, says Central Okanagan Public Schools chairwoman Moyra Baxter.
“Very shortly, parents will be asked whether or not they want to send their children back to school,” Baxter said Monday.
“The responses we get will give of some idea of what the student numbers may be at each elementary school,” she added. “That will help us in terms of preparation for class sizes, social distancing protocols, busing, and things like that.”
The latest information from the Ministry of Education, Baxter said, is that districts must be in a position to offer some in-class instruction to K-5 students by Monday, June 1.
“What we don’t know, at this point, is whether that instruction will be for one, two, three, or four days a week, or if there will be split shifts through the school day,” she said. “These are just some of the details that are still being worked out.”
Baxter stressed, however, that parents can make whatever decision they feel is best for the elementary school-aged children.
“Parents can decide, for whatever reason, that they don’t want their kids to return to school,” she said.
Baxter said she had no way of predicting what percentage of elementary school students might come back to class in June.
“So far, we’ve only heard directly from a very small number of parents on this issue,” Baxter said. “Of course, some have said they don’t think school should re-open until September, and others have told us they don’t think schools should have been closed in the first place.”
The government has said the phased return to class would begin with elementary schools, with most students in Grades 6 through 12 likely to remain at home for the foreseeable future.
“For middle and high school students, I’m afraid, the message right now is, ‘stay tuned,’” Baxter said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. schools have been closed since spring break in March.
If and when schools do re-open, student safety is the top priority, say a message emailed Monday to all Central Okanagan parents in the public system.
“By following the province’s directives and strict guidelines for health and safety, we are confident that staff and students will be safe, comfortable, and ready to learn in our schools,” the message says.