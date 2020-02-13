The year got off to a good start for local realtors.
Residential property sales were up 49% to 118 units sold in January 2020, versus the year-ago period, according to fresh data from the South Okanagan Real Estate Board. Total transaction value grew by 45% to $47.8 million.
Penticton accounted for 51 of the sales, as the trading price of a single-family home in the city swelled from $483,000 in January 2019 to $626,000 last month.
