Parking is still free in some parts of downtown Penticton, but not for long – and not for too long.
In a bid to support the downtown business sector through the pandemic, city council in March 2020 waived parking fees for the rest of the year.
But to set the stage for the return of paid parking on Jan. 1 and to help raise revenue, council also bumped up the hourly rate from $1.25 to $2, plus expanded the program to include Front Street, Ellis Street and the downtown portion of Main Street.
It’s still free to park in those additional areas for now, though, while the city awaits an order of meter heads and pay machines, which are expected to arrive in late January or early February, according to bylaw services supervisor Tina Siebert.
For now, bylaw officers are simply enforcing the two-hour time limits in those zones, plus ensuring motorists are paying for their time in places where meters and machines already exist.
City staff told council the expansion of paid parking and the price hike will raise an extra $700,000 per year.
Staff originally proposed a more ambitious expansion that would have dinged drivers visiting beaches and parks on Skaha and Okanagan lakes, but council rejected that idea in the face of public opposition.