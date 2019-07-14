It looks like it’s one and done for Super League Triathlon Penticton.
What was to have been the second annual set of races this Aug. 23-25 now appears to have been cancelled.
Race organizer Michael Brown didn’t respond to a request for comment Sunday and no official announcement has been made, but other signs point to the event’s demise.
Super League Penticton’s social media pages have vanished, while its website isn’t taking new registrations. The race is also not mentioned on the main Super League website.
Further, a corporate financial update prepared for Penticton city council for its Tuesday meeting alludes to a $50,000 savings from the cancellation of the race.
Brown told The Herald in May that the announcement of the pending return of Ironman in 2020 had hurt registration numbers, but that he was planning to go ahead with the event anyway.
Super League mixes up the order and distances of the three triathlon disciplines – running, cycling and swimming – and pros compete at regional events for “golden tickets” that qualify them for the world championship.
The 2018 edition in Penticton was hampered by wildfire smoke, which led to the cancellation of the final day of racing.
Brown is in the final year of a five-year deal with the City of Penticton to host a major triathlon.
Part of that deal requires Brown to make annual payments of $60,000 to cover the $300,000 the city lost on triathlons it hosted in 2013 and 2014 after cutting ties with Ironman and partnering with Challenge Family.
If indeed the Super League event is scuttled, it will mark the first time since 1982 that the city hasn’t had a flagship summer triathlon.
Meanwhile, the city is expected to announce Tuesday it has locked down a five-year agreement with Ironman to begin in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.