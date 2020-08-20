With the Christie Mountain wildfire steadily advancing towards them Thursday, crews went into the hills surrounding Penticton to begin preparing for what could be the fight of their lives.
Efforts were focused in the southeast corner of the city, where 3,700 properties have been under an evacuation alert since Tuesday as a result of the fire, which is now pegged at 2,000 hectares – 20 square kilometres – and burning on steep hillsides above the community.
Wind gusts up to 60 km/h are in the forecast for Friday. The wind is expected to come from the south, which would blow the fire north towards Penticton. Flames were already up against city limits Thursday afternoon and only about five kilometres from downtown.
Penticton city manager Donny van Dyk told a press conference Thursday that personnel from South Okanagan fire departments were already in the field getting prepared for structural protection efforts in case the community does indeed find itself in harm’s way.
“That could be setting up equipment, that could be gathering information, that could be talking to residents and neighbours to prepare for structural protection efforts,” said van Dyk.
“That will be done in preparation should fire behaviour escalate and trigger evacuation orders.”
Mitch Pence, who arrived in the area Thursday to lead a BC Wildfire Service incident command team now assigned to the blaze, acknowledged the danger facing Penticton.
“We have fire modelling in place and we can (analyze) the fuels and the winds and all the factors that affect the fire and come up with a pretty good idea based on all those numbers where it’s going to go and how fast it’s going to travel,” explained Pence.
“Again, that’s just a computer model… but I would say based on that fuel type, if we get some strong winds, then our lines will be challenged for sure.”
To prepare for a possible mass evacuation, Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki urged those who are on alert to pre-register with emergency social services.
“We are asking you to register now because of the number of people who may be affected,” explained Vassilaki.
“Through registration, we will know who needs accommodations, transportation, medical assistance and other supports, and who has been able to meet their needs through their network of friends and family. This will allow us to more effectively plan our response in the event of an evacuation.”
People can pre-register online at www.ess.gov.bc.ca or by calling 250-490-2345.
BC Wildfire Service spokesperson Nicole Bonnett told reporters crews had been able Thursday to put in a three-metre guard around the southwest flank of the fire closest to Okanagan Falls.
However, smoke was hindering efforts to send up air tankers, while the steep terrain was making access difficulty for ground personnel.
“I believe the area is fairly well known for rock climbing, which kind of gives everybody a decent idea of how steep it is out there,” said Bonnett, alluding to the Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park.
The service had 100 personnel and nine helicopters on the scene Thursday, plus assistance from local fire departments.
Just a single home had been lost as of Thursday afternoon, according to Karla Kozakevich, chair of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The home was located in the Heritage Hills subdivision on the east side of Skaha Lake about halfway between Penticton and Okanagan Falls. The neighbourhood and others near it are under an evacuation order issued Tuesday about three hours after the fire started.
Within 24 hours, the fire had spread through the hills all along the east side of Skaha Lake, which is 12 kilometres long.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.