The cash-strapped Penticton Art Gallery has been tossed a financial lifeline.
Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to provide a $23,463.94 grant to the gallery to cover losses it sustained during recent break-ins and for improvements to the city-owned building it leases on Marina Way.
The gallery’s request included about $10,000 for security upgrades and repairs, plus thousands more for stolen equipment and merchandise.
Mayor John Vassilaki said that although the city isn’t obligated to help, it’s in its best interest to do so.
“I think the onus is on us to take care of it as we do all our other facilities,” he said.
Coun. Campbell Watt, however, said he was “cautiously aware” that other tenants of city-owned facilities could find themselves in similar situations and ask for help, too.
“I’m just scared of the precedent we’re setting, that’s all,” he said.
The gallery had been seeking an extra $5,550 it spent to repair the building’s heating and cooling system, but council rejected that part of the request because the group’s lease states it’s responsible for such costs.
Complicating matters is the fact the art gallery’s lease expires Sept. 30, and the group estimates the structure will require $445,000 worth of repairs, maintenance and upgrades over the next 10 years. The gallery is therefore proposing its lease renewal stipulates the city, not the tenant, be responsible for all future upkeep – the opposite of the arrangement in place now.
Meanwhile, council also voted Tuesday to grant $5,000 to the South Okanagan Performing Arts Centre Society for a three-day workshop this fall.
The group, which was reborn with a new board this year, is starting from scratch on plans to build a performing arts centre in Penticton.
Cal Meiklejohn, one of the new board members, told council the workshop is expected to hear from people involved in the arts throughout the South Okanagan and Similkameen.
“We’re going to hear what they do, how they do it and what they think of the future and how it could be,” said Meiklejohn.
The workshop, tentatively set for late October, has a $15,000 budget, $11,000 of which is earmarked just for meals for the expected 45 delegates. The balance would cover space rentals, equipment and material costs, plus travel, accommodations and honoraria for some guests.
The society has pledged to put up $5,000 of its own and will ask the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on Thursday to contribute an equal share.
“If we don’t get the whole South Okanagan participating, I can guarantee it won’t happen,” said Vassilaki.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.