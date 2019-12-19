Many people consider Dec. 21 as the first day of winter. In actuality, even though it is the longest night of the year, it marks the very beginning of the return of the sun, with the start of ever increasing longer days until the Summer Solstice in June.
The public is invited to renew the ancient custom of welcoming back the Sun, observing the annual Winter Solstice at the Okanagan's own Penhenge, a standing stone array on Munson Mountain in Penticton.
The annual event, which marks the Sun's southernmost setting point of the year, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 21, with people gathering around 2:45 p.m. in anticipation of sunset at 3:27 p.m.
Penhenge designer Chris Purton, a retired scientist at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory at White Lake, recommends a gathering time of 2:45 p.m. to allow people to be ready and able to observe the sunset phenomenon of the rays of the setting sun extending from the winter solstice stone to the heel stone of the stone array.
The actual time of the solstice will be at 8:19 p.m. The solstice gathering is being organized by the Penticton meeting group of the Okanagan Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and members will be on hand to answer questions as well as describe the significance of what is taking place.
A new feature this year will be the participation of Sam McNally who is one of the newest members of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and who also teaches music at the Penticton Academy of Music.
McNally will play a horn fanfare at the moment of sunset on Munson Mountain, as well as an eight-minute, three-movement piece for solo horn at a post-solstice celebration which will follow at nearby Township 7 Winery from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Participants at the Munson Mountain observance are invited to attend to warm themselves and spread seasonal cheer. There will be light refreshments available.
