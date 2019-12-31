Okanagan Valley Radio is now part of the global myTuner Radio Network.
The radio has been creating original content with veteran broadcasters who have left or been downsized out of traditional radio stations – they have a home on OKVR. The station features several Okanagan Weekend writers.
The addition to the myTuner Radio Network legitimizes independent digital online radio as being ‘real radio,’ and a viable alternative to commercial radio.
MyTuner Radio is available in more than 200 countries and territories and has five million active listeners every month among all major platforms: mobile, web, desktop, TV, wearables, cars and others.
Okanagan Valley Radio, affiliated with The Penticton Herald is headed by Allan Holender, a veteran of the industry for many years. Holender's wit, sense of humour and ability to tell a good story can be heard every Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until noon at okanaganvalleyradio.com. The link to the internet station is conveniently located on The Herald's website.
Okanagan Valley Radio made its internet debut in 2018, thanks to the ingenuity and combined efforts of Holender and Ed Kennedy, former interim publisher of The Kelowna Daily Courier.
With myTuner, OKVR can reach a global audience. Access the station at:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.